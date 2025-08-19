HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Sports » 'Concerned' FIFRO's stern message to AIFF

'Concerned' FIFRO's stern message to AIFF

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
August 19, 2025 16:16 IST

'The Football Players Association of India (FPAI) and FIFPRO have been in constant contact with players across the ISL and have raised the matter with FIFA and the AFC on their behalf.'

On Sunday, the AIFF declared it would press the ISL matter before the country's highest court. However, by evening, that assurance was retracted by the national federation, leaving the stakeholders baffled.

IMAGE: On Sunday, the AIFF declared it would press the ISL matter before the country's highest court. However, by evening, that assurance was retracted by the national federation, leaving the stakeholders baffled. Photograph: Kind courtesy FC Goa/X

International soccer players' union FIFPRO on Tuesday expressed concerns over the growing uncertainty in Indian club football and called for a swift resolution to the crisis that threatens the game's future in the country.

Club football "is going through crisis" due to the uncertainty over the future of the country's top-tier Indian Super League and the players body urged the stakeholders to put in a collective effort to tide over the crisis.

 

"FIFPRO Asia/Oceania is deeply concerned by the escalating uncertainty in Indian professional football and calls for a swift resolution," FIFPRO said in a statement.

Following the July 11 decision of ISL organisers FSDL (Football Sports development Limited) to put the 2025-26 season "on hold" due to the uncertainty surrounding the renewal of the MRA (Master Rights Agreement) signed with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in 2010, three clubs have either paused first-team operations or suspended salaries of first-team players and staff.

FIFPRO statement

"The lack of clarity for players over the 2025/26 Indian Super League (ISL) season, arising from a dispute over the league's organisation and governance that has led to its indefinite suspension, is having a significant impact on their livelihoods, careers, and wellbeing."

The statement further read: "The players have been subjected to unilateral and unlawful suspensions of their employment contracts until further notice. These actions represent a direct breach of the players' labour rights and are causing significant distress. The Football Players Association of India (FPAI) and FIFPRO have been in constant contact with players across the ISL and have raised the matter with FIFA and the AFC on their behalf."

The ISL clubs last week told the AIFF that it should take the matter to the Supreme Court.

The FIFPRO Asia/Oceania urged the AIFF, FSDL and club owners to work collaboratively with the FPAI to "confirm the ISL season schedule and establish a clear road map for the season to commence; and ensure clubs continue to meet all contractual obligations to players."

On Sunday, the AIFF declared it would press the ISL matter before the country's highest court. However, by evening, that assurance was retracted by the national federation, leaving the stakeholders baffled.

Last week, 11 ISL clubs had warned the AIFF that they "face the real possibility of shutting down entirely" if the ongoing impasse regarding the future of the top-tier domestic competition is not resolved soon.

In a letter addressed to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, the clubs said the crisis arising out of the non-renewal of the MRA between the national federation and the ISL organisers has "paralysed professional football in India".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
