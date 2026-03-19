Saurav Ghosal to Oversee Sporting Framework for World Premier Squash

Squash legend Saurav Ghosal has been appointed Sports Commissioner of World Premier Squash, a new global league leveraging AI to discover talent and revolutionise the sport.

Photograph: Kim Kyung Hoon/Reuters

Key Points Saurav Ghosal, a leading figure in Indian squash, has been appointed as the Sports Commissioner for World Premier Squash (WPS).

Ghosal will oversee the sporting framework of WPS, including competition formats, player qualification, and officiating standards.

WPS aims to combine elite professional squash with an open global pathway using AI technology.

The league offers opportunities for players worldwide to qualify through AI-enabled challenges, regardless of ranking or location.

Ghosal believes WPS can discover and promote the next generation of squash stars, especially with squash debuting at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India's squash icon Saurav Ghosal was on Thursday appointed as the sports commissioner of the World Premier Squash, a new global professional competition scheduled to be held later this year.

India's only male player to reach the top 10 in the PSA World Rankings, Ghosal boasts 11 titles, nine Asian Games medals, and two decades of elite competition.

He has also served as the men's president of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and as co-chair of the joint Athletes Commission of the PSA and World Squash, the sport's global governing body.

Ghosal's Role in World Premier Squash

"As Sports Commissioner for World Premier Squash (WPS), Ghosal will set and oversee the league's complete sporting framework, spanning competition formats, player qualification pathways, and officiating standards," said a WPS statement on the league whose inaugural edition will be held in August.

"WPS combines elite professional competition with an open global pathway using multi-modal AI on the edge. Of the 24 players in the league, including reserves, eight will be elite professionals.

"Through AI-enabled challenges hosted on the Future of Sports Platform (FSP), competitors worldwide can qualify for up to 16 of the remaining spots -- requiring no agents, no ranking history, and no geography. It is a direct, merit-based entry point," the release added.

Potential Impact on Squash

Ghosal said the league has the potential to give the sport, which will make its debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, its next big player.

"The best squash players in the world came through communities, clubs and courts far from the spotlight. World Premier Squash honours that by using AI-enabled challenges on the FSP platform to connect every corner of the global squash family, and giving the sport's next great player, wherever they are, a genuine path to the top," said Ghosal.