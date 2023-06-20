News
Satwiksairaj-Chirag's sensations rise to World No 3

Satwiksairaj-Chirag's sensations rise to World No 3

Source: PTI
June 20, 2023 15:30 IST
Chirag Shetty

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/Twitter

Fresh from winning their maiden Super 1000 men's doubles title, star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty achieved a career-best world number three in the latest BWF ranking issued on Tuesday.

 

The Commonwealth Games gold medallists upstaged reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in straight games to win the Indonesia Open, becoming the first pair from the country to claim a Super 1000 event on Sunday.

The Indian duo is in the middle of a dream 2023 having won two World Tour titles already, besides the Swiss Open alongside a gold medal at the Badminton Asia Championships.

In men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth climbed three places to get into top-20 (world number 19), following Lakshya Sen closely on world number 18.

Sen moved up by two notches.

HS Prannoy, who lost to world number one Victor Axelsen in the semifinal, was the best-ranked Indian, holding on to his world ninth spot.

Rising shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat also secured a career-high ranking of world number 30, jumping four places.

With Rajawat, four Indians figure inside top-30 in men's singles.

Double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu arrested her slide and moved up two places to world number 12 in women's singles while veteran Saina Nehwal rose to world number 31, moving up by one place.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remained on 16th place. At 41st place after slipping by two notches, Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam were the next Indians in the BWF rankings.

Indian mixed pair Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy jumped two places to world number 33.

Tanisha Crasto and Ishan Bhatnagar were the next Indians on the list, slipping one place to world number 38. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
