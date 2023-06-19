News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Historic! Fencer Bhavani wins bronze at Asian Championships

Historic! Fencer Bhavani wins bronze at Asian Championships

Source: PTI
June 19, 2023 16:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Fencer C A Bhavani Devi is the first Indian fencer to win a medal at the Asian Championships. Photograph: C A Bhavani Devi/Instagram

Olympian C A Bhavani Devi created history by securing India's first-ever medal in the women's sabre event at the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi, China, on Monday.

Bhavani lost to Uzbekistan's Zaynab Dayibekova 14-15 in a hard-fought semi-final to finish with a bronze and assure India of its maiden medal in the prestigious event.

 

Bhavani had earlier stunned World champion Misaki Emura of Japan 15-10 in the quarter-finals to become the first Indian fencer to win a medal at the Asian Championships.

Misaki had won the women's sabre gold medal at the 2022 World Fencing Championships held in Cairo.

It was Bhavani's first win over Misaki as she had lost all her matches against the Japanese in the past.

The 29-year-old Bhavani had received a bye in the round of 64 before beating Dospay Karina of Kazakhstan in the next round before she upset third seed Ozaki Seri 15-11 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Fencing Association of India secretary-general Rajeev Mehta congratulated Bhavani on her historic achievement.

"It is a very proud day for Indian fencing. Bhavani has achieved what no one could achieve before. She is the first Indian fencer to win a medal at the prestigious Asian Championships. On behalf of the entire fencing fraternity, I congratulate her," Mehta told PTI.

"Although she lost in the semifinal, the contest was very close. It was a matter of just point. So it's a big improvement."

Bhavani Devi, who became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, exited in the round of 32 at the Tokyo Games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Junior hockey star Boby's tragedy to triumph story!
Junior hockey star Boby's tragedy to triumph story!
LPGA Classic: Another top-10 finish for golfer Aditi
LPGA Classic: Another top-10 finish for golfer Aditi
Pakistan should not go to India for WC: Miandad
Pakistan should not go to India for WC: Miandad
Ayodhya seers join protest against Adipurush, seek ban
Ayodhya seers join protest against Adipurush, seek ban
RA&W Gets A New Chief
RA&W Gets A New Chief
Nushrratt Looks Red Hot At Awards
Nushrratt Looks Red Hot At Awards
'The basic lesson is not to trust China'
'The basic lesson is not to trust China'

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Coach Stimac's 'tongue lashing' spurs India to title

Coach Stimac's 'tongue lashing' spurs India to title

Indian team donates Rs 20 lakh to Balasore victims

Indian team donates Rs 20 lakh to Balasore victims

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances