Satwik-Chirag soar to world No 5, Sindhu drops to 12

Source: PTI
May 02, 2023 22:07 IST
Satviksairaj Reddy

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the first Indians after Dinesh Khanna to be crowned champions at the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships. Photograph: BAI/Twitter

Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Tuesday regained its career-best ranking of world no. 5 following the title-wining run at the Badminton Asia Championship.

 

The 2022 World Championships bronze medallists pair broke a 58-year-old drought, becoming the first Indians after Dinesh Khanna to be crowned champions at the continental championships.

Satwik and Chirag, who had achieved the world number 5 rankings in December last year, jumped one spot in the latest BWF rankings to regain the fifth place.

Satwik and Chirag had defeated Malaysian combination of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 16-21, 21-17, 21-19 in a nail-biting final.

Another Indian pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun too zoomed four spots to be ranked 23rd in the world.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy was steady at the ninth spot, while Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen moved one place up to 22nd and 23rd respectively. Mithun Manjunath jumped five positions to be world no. 41.

In the women's singles, PV Sindhu slipped to world no. 12, while Tanya Hemanth improved to 55th spot.

Women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand climbed two spots to reach world no. 17. 

Source: PTI
