Satwik-Chirag rally from game down to win Korea Open

Satwik-Chirag rally from game down to win Korea Open

July 23, 2023 13:17 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty staged a grand comeback after losing the opening game to beat top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia in the men's doubles final and win the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament, in Yeosu, on Sunday.

 

The world No. 3 Indian pair, which won the Indonesia Super 1000 and Swiss Open Super 500 titles earlier this year, prevailed 17-21, 21-13, 21-14.

Since teaming up, Satwik and Chirag have won multiple titles, including the Commonwealth Games gold, Thomas Cup gold, bronze medal in the World Championships.

They also won the Super 300 (Syed Modi and Swiss Open), Super 500 (Thailand and India Open), Super 750 (French Open) and Indonesia Open Super 1000.

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

