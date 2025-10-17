HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Satwik-Chirag cruise into Denmark Open semis

Source: PTI
October 17, 2025 21:13 IST

Swatik-Chirag

IMAGE: Seeded sixth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty got the better of  Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Rahmat Hidayat of Indonesia. Photograph: ANI Photo

Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the semifinals of the Denmark Open after fighting past Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Rahmat Hidayat of Indonesia in the Super 750 badminton tournament, in Odense,  on Friday.

Satwik and Chirag, seeded sixth in the tournament defeated the unseeded Indonesians 21-15, 18-21, 21-16 in a hard-fought quarterfinal that lasted 65

minutes.

The Indian duo will next play the winner of another quarterfinal between eight seeds Chen Bo Yang and Yi Liu of China and Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi.

 

Satwik-Chirag combination had defeated Scotland's Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley and Chinese Taipei pair of Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in their opening two rounds.

Later, Laksya Sen will take on seventh seed Alex Lanier of France in his men's singles quarterfinal match.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
