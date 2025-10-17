HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
FIFA rankings: India's downward spiral continues!

October 17, 2025 20:18 IST

India football

IMAGE: India's men's football team, who have been going through a lean patch, recorded their worst ranking since November 24, 2016. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian men's football team on Friday slumped to 136th in the FIFA rankings, the lowest in nine years, after a draw and defeat to Singapore which snuffed its hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Asian Cup.

The Indian team dropped two places from the previous 134th

to lie one place below Kuwait and a spot above Botswana.

The last time the Indian team had a worse ranking was in November 2016 (as well as in October 2016) when it was placed at 137. India's best ever ranking was 94 in February 1996.

 

India had played a lucky 1-1 draw against Singapore in their away match of the Asian Cup qualifying third round and then lost the home-leg game 1-2 in Margao on October 14.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
