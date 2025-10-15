HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Satwik-Chirag battle into Denmark Open Round 2

Satwik-Chirag battle into Denmark Open Round 2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 15, 2025 22:14 IST

x

Satwik-Chirag

IMAGE: The sixth-seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will next face Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty survived a scare before progressing to the men's doubles second round with a thrilling win over Scotland's Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley at the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament in Odense on Wednesday.

Satwik and Chirag, who reached back-to-back finals at the Hong Kong Open and China Masters, rallied from a game down to beat Christopher and Matthew 17-21, 21-11, 21-17 in their opening match.

The sixth-seeded Indian pair, who claimed their second World Championships bronze earlier this year in Paris, will next face Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan.

In men's singles, Lakshya Sen made a winning start to his campaign with a hard-fought 10-21, 21-8, 21-18 victory over Ireland's Nhat Nguyen.

The 24-year-old from Almora, who finished fourth at the Olympics and recently reached the Hong Kong Super 500 final, will meet either second seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark or Indonesia's Anthony Ginting in the next round.

 

In mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Mohit Jaglan and Lakshita Jaglan went down 14-21, 11-21 to Indonesia's Adnan Maulana and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil in the opening round.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Sangram Singh set for high-profile Amsterdam MMA fight
Sangram Singh set for high-profile Amsterdam MMA fight
India taste first defeat in Sultan of Johor Cup
India taste first defeat in Sultan of Johor Cup
'Indian football should look at Uzbekistan, Jordan'
'Indian football should look at Uzbekistan, Jordan'
Ahmedabad recommended as host city for CWG 2030
Ahmedabad recommended as host city for CWG 2030
Fierce Kolkata Derby to light up IFA Shield final!
Fierce Kolkata Derby to light up IFA Shield final!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Men Pay For Haircuts Across The World

webstory image 2

Fruit Kheer: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

India's 10 Richest YouTubers

VIDEOS

Salman Khan Walks The Ramp After Years! 1:10

Salman Khan Walks The Ramp After Years!

Zareen Khan Looks Stunning in Traditional Saree at Diwali Bash1:04

Zareen Khan Looks Stunning in Traditional Saree at Diwali...

Urvashi Rautela Turns Up the Heat in a Fiery Red Ensemble1:48

Urvashi Rautela Turns Up the Heat in a Fiery Red Ensemble

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO