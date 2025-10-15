Sangram Singh set for high-profile Amsterdam MMA fight

This will be Sangram's second international MMA comeback at the age of 40.

IMAGE: Sangram Singh's participation marks a milestone for Indian combat sports . Photograph: ANI Photo

Wrestler and Fit India icon Sangram Singh will take on Tunisia's Hakim Trabelsi in an MMA fight to be held in Amsterdam on November 2.

At an event held in New Delhi on Wednesday, Levels Fight League (LFL) officially unveiled Sangram's upcoming international fight card.

The event was attended by LFL president Donovan James Alexander Panayiotis, Sangram Singh, and Hakim's coach Ansari Chakir.

"Sangram is an inspiration in the sporting world, and his presence in the Levels Fight League will attract global attention. His energy, humility, and relentless spirit make him a perfect representative of Indian sportsmanship," said Donovan.

"This comeback is not just about stepping into the cage; it's about showing millions of young Indians that fitness has no age limit. At 40, I feel stronger and more focused than ever. With the right mindset, discipline, and a natural lifestyle, age truly becomes just a number," Sangram said.

Sangram's coach Bhupesh Kumar expressed confidence in his fighter's skillset and preparation: "I've known Sangram for many years, and his fighting style is unique. His discipline, mental toughness, and tactical approach will make him a champion again."

Former Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Sangram's participation marks a milestone for Indian combat sports, as he becomes the first Indian male athlete to compete in MMA at this level.

He is also the first Indian wrestler to transition into MMA and, notably, the first professional wrestler to embrace the sport at the age of 40.