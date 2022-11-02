News
Satwik and Chirag reach Hylo Open second round

Source: PTI
November 02, 2022 23:01 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty of India compete

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty of India reached the Hylo Open 2nd round. Photograph: Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Chinese Taipei's Lee Yang and Lu Chen to progress to the men's doubles second round of the Hylo Open Super 300 tournament here on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Indians, who won the French Open Super 750 title last week for their biggest win on the world tour, overcame a game deficit to beat Yang and Chen 19-21, 21-19, 21-16 in their first-ever meeting. The world number eight pairing next face England's Rory Eastron and Zach Russ.

 

Satwik and Chirag are having a dream run this year. They won the Indian Open, Commonwealth Games gold, Thomas Cup crown and an unprecedented bronze at the World Championships, in August. In the other Indian results, H S Prannoy and the men's doubles pair of M R Arjun-Dhruv Kapila gave walkovers to their respective rivals in their first-round matches.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal made another first-round exit, losing 15-21, 8-21 to Thailand's fourth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women's singles event.

However, Malvika Bansod fought her way into the second round of the women's singles with a hard-fought 20-22, 21-12, 21-6 win over Spain's Clara Aazurmendi.

Bansod will next play Scotland's seventh seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
