Rediff.com  » Sports » Sakshi Malik in TIME's 100 most influential people list

Sakshi Malik in TIME's 100 most influential people list

Source: PTI
April 17, 2024 19:45 IST
Sakshi Malik

IMAGE: Sakshi Malik has been honoured by TIME Magazine for her relentless fight against alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik/Twitter

Olympic medallist Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik has been listed among the 100 most influential people of 2024 by Time magazine.

Sakshi, India's only female Olympic medallist in wresting, has been honoured for her relentless fight against alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

 

Sakshi along with two-time World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympics bronze winner Bajrang Punia spearheaded the protest against Singh at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding his arrest for intimidating and allegedly sexually harassing female grapplers of the country.

The protest, which began in January last year, became a year-long battle against Singh drawing support and attention both in India and abroad.

A charge sheet was filed against Singh but he continues to deny the allegations.

"This fight is no longer only for India's female wrestlers," said Sakshi of the movement she helped spark.

"It is for the daughters of India whose voices have been silenced time and again."

Shortly after Singh relinquished his post, his close aide and business partner, Sanjay Singh, was elected as WFI president.

On December 22, 2023, the day Sanjay Singh took charge of WFI, Sakshi quit the sport 

Other Indians to feature in the list include actress Alia Bhatt, Indo-British actor Dev Patel and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
