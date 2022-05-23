Son Heung-min makes history with Golden Boot win

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Tottenham Hotspur/Twitter

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min shared the Premier League's Golden Boot for 2021-22.

Salah had 23 goals and 14 assists in 35 Premier League matches this season and this is his third Golden Boot, having won the highest goalscorer award first for the 2017-18 season and again in the following season.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur shared the Golden Boot with as many goals, after his brace against Norwich City on the final matchday on Sunday. With this, Son Heung-Min who comes from South Korea became the first Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

Tottenham Hotspur secured a fourth-place finish after they thrashed Norwich City 5-0.

Son made it an afternoon to saviour as he scored twice in six minutes to finish the campaign on 23 goals, level with Mohamed Salah, who scored a late goal for Liverpool against Wolverhampton Wanderers.