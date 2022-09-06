SEE: Sable, Sushila Devi pay tributes to their coaches

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Coach Jiwan Sharma, Sushila Devi, Avinash Sable & coach Jaiveer Singh in Mumbai on Monday.

Judoka Sushila Devi Likmabam and steeplechaser Avinash Sable, silver medallists at the 2022 Birrmingham Commonwealth Games marked Teacher’s Day by paying tributes to their respective coaches, who played an instrumental role in nurturing their talent making the nation proud on the global sporting platform.

SEE: Avinash Sable: 'I focused on winning and not on Kenyan runners' VIDEO: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Speaking about his coach and mentor Avinash Sable said, "I would take this opportunity to thank my coach for creating an unbreakable mindset which helped me win the honour for my country. I am grateful to have had a world-class coach who changed my perception of the sport and shaped me for the ultimate win. He not only inspired me to believe that I could win, but he trained me to win. I am thankful to Team Fantastik for felicitating my coaches today and helping me express my XL gratitude towards them”

Avinash Sable broke his own national record to win a silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase in Birmingham last month. The 27-year-old Sable clocked 8:11.20s to better his earlier national record of 8:12.48 and finish behind Kenyan Abraham Kibiwot (8:11.15). Another Kenyan Amos Serem took the bronze with a time of 8:16.83.

SEE: Sushila Devi: I owe my achievements to my coach VIDEO: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

“I started training to play the sport at a very young age. Having faced many trials and tribulations along the way to achieve my goals, it was my coach who gave me the strength to stay strong and face all my battles. I am grateful for all his teachings and have him as my mentor," Sushila said.

Shushila Devi won a silver medal in the women's judo 48kg event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last month.