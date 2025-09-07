Sabalenka Wins Second Straight US Open Crown

Belarusian world No. 1 defeats Amanda Anisimova, becomes first woman to defend the crown at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 2012–14.

Aryna Sabalenka won her second US Open title, defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6(3) in the women’s singles final at Arthur Ashe stadium, in New York, on Saturday.

The victory made the Belarusian, who won back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2023 and 2024 before her US Open triumph last year, the first woman to defend the crown at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 2012–14.

In a showdown between two of tennis' heaviest hitters, Anisimova was just unable to reproduce the confidence and calm she displayed while toppling four-time major winner Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals, just a day after exacting sweet revenge on Iga Swiatek.

The American committed several unforced errors as her power from the baseline and lethal forehand deserted her when she needed it most and the world No.1 seized opportunity and made it count.

The first set was all about hits and misses as both players committed several unforced errors: Anisimova's 15 to Sabalenka’s four. Sabalenka broke in the second game only to see Anisimova return it in the next after battling from 0-30 down.

Another mistake off Anisimova's racquet saw Sabalenka break again before Anisimova held and then broke.

But Sabalenka returned it at the first opportunity following another unforced error by Anisimova.

Anisimova suddenly lost focus and handed three break-points for Sabalenka to wrap the game. The continued and two double-faults by Anisimova in the eighth game gave Sabalenka two break points before breaking to serve for the set.

In the second set Sabalenka held to love in the second game of the second set and effected the first break of the set to go 2-1 up. She held in the fifth for 3-2 before the American, with the crowd goading her on, broke at love to level the set score 3-3.

Sabalenka regrouped after that break and hit back to 15 on Anisimova's serve to go up 4-3 and held to 15, leaving Anisimova to serve to stay in the match.

The American did with aplomb to level the score 5-5.

The Belarusian was ice-cool in the tie-breaker, winning it with a blazing serve.

Anisimova, routed 6-0, 6-0 by Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final in July, was reduced to tears after failing yet again.