Alcaraz has revenge over Djokovic; enters US Open final

22-year-old Spaniard avenges defeats to Novak Djokovic at this year’s Australian Open and 2024 Paris Olympics to reach his seventh major final and second in New York.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz advanced to his third straight Grand Slam final and seventh overall after beating Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the US Open on Friday. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz stayed on track for his sixth Grand Slam title and return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings with a 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 thrashing of Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the US Open at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday.

In an absorbing two-hour and 25-minute contest on Arthur Ashe stadium, the 22-year-old Spaniard avenged defeats to Djokovic at this year’s Australian Open and the 2024 Paris Olympics to reach his seventh major final and second in New York.

He will meet the winner of the second men's semi-final between defending champion Jannik Sinner and Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“It’s a great feeling (to be back in the final, after winning the title in 2022). It feels amazing; it means a lot to me. Not the best level of the tournament for me but I served well which was important. I tried to play a physical match and I think I did it,” said Alcaraz, after the match.

Alcaraz won the opening set in the much-anticipated inter-generational clash on Friday afternoon. All out to avenge defeats to Djokovic at this season’s Australian Open and last year’s Paris Olympics, he flew out of the blocks, breaking the 38-year-old Serb's serve in the opening game.

The second seed proceeded with solid depth and aggression, scoring at crucial moments, to take the set 6-4 in 48 minutes.

Djokovic had rallied from a set down to beat Alcaraz in this year’s Australian Open quarter-finals and it looked as if he was on course to show the fight that got him victory then when he broke in second game of the second set to go up 2-0. It was just the second time that Alcaraz dropped his serve at this tournament.

However, the Spaniard, aiming to become just the fifth man in the Open Era to reach seven Grand Slam finals before turning 23 and join an elite group that includes Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Mats Wilander and Jim Courier, rallied from 0-3 and broke back in the fifth game to get the set back on serve before winning it via the tie-breaker 7-6(4).

The third set was a breeze for Alcaraz. Down 15-30 on Djokovic's serve in the fourth game he broke to go 3-1 up. He then served out a love game in the seventh to go make it 5-2.

Yet to drop a set in the tournament, he effected another break and broke into his golf swing celebration after wrapping up the match.