Anisimova shocks Swiatek; avenges Wimbledon final rout

IMAGE: Amanda Anisimova reached her third major semi-final and first at Flushing Meadows with an upset victory over second seed Iga Swiatek on Wednesday. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Amanda Anisimova gained a measure of revenge at the US Open, knocking out Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 in the quarter-finals at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

In a rematch of July's Wimbledon final, which she was thrashed 6-0, 6-0, the eighth seeded American proved too good for the Polish second seed to reach her first US Open semi-final.

She will meet either Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova or four-times major winner Naomi Osaka.

Cheered on by local fans Anisimova fired on all cylinders to shock the six-times major winner, who was billed a strong contender for the title.

Anisimova served first and was broken immediately, as she lost three straight points. However, she broke back and gained ascendancy with strong and flat groundstrokes that contributed to 23 total winners, 10 more than Swiatek.

In the second set, she fell behind again, 0-2, but did well to come back.

When Swiatek double-faulted to trail 3-5 in the second set, all Anisimova had to do was serve well, which she did to register a fine victory.