HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Anisimova shocks Swiatek; avenges Wimbledon final rout

Anisimova shocks Swiatek; avenges Wimbledon final rout

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 04, 2025 04:18 IST

x

Amanda Anisimova

IMAGE: Amanda Anisimova reached her third major semi-final and first at Flushing Meadows with an upset victory over second seed Iga Swiatek on Wednesday. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Amanda Anisimova gained a measure of revenge at the US Open, knocking out Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 in the quarter-finals at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

In a rematch of July's Wimbledon final, which she was thrashed 6-0, 6-0, the eighth seeded American proved too good for the Polish second seed to reach her first US Open semi-final.

 

She will meet either Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova or four-times major winner Naomi Osaka.

Cheered on by local fans Anisimova fired on all cylinders to shock the six-times major winner, who was billed a strong contender for the title.

Anisimova served first and was broken immediately, as she lost three straight points. However, she broke back and gained ascendancy with strong and flat groundstrokes that contributed to 23 total winners, 10 more than Swiatek.

In the second set, she fell behind again, 0-2, but did well to come back.

When Swiatek double-faulted to trail 3-5 in the second set, all Anisimova had to do was serve well, which she did to register a fine victory.

Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Auger-Aliassime rallies past De Minaur to US Open semis
Auger-Aliassime rallies past De Minaur to US Open semis
Asia Cup Hockey: India hold champions Korea
Asia Cup Hockey: India hold champions Korea
Djokovic downs Fritz to set up Alcaraz semi-final
Djokovic downs Fritz to set up Alcaraz semi-final
Bhambri-Venus pair blaze into US Open pre-quarters
Bhambri-Venus pair blaze into US Open pre-quarters
Asian Cup qualifiers: Indian colts outclass Bahrain
Asian Cup qualifiers: Indian colts outclass Bahrain

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

AKAI Introduces Affordable Smart TVs In India

webstory image 2

8 Of The World's Must-Visit Countries In 2025

webstory image 3

7 Safest Cities For Women In India

VIDEOS

Baglihar Dam Gates Opened as Chenab Swells0:48

Baglihar Dam Gates Opened as Chenab Swells

Urmila Matondkar spotted at Ganpati Pandal1:01

Urmila Matondkar spotted at Ganpati Pandal

Janhvi, Sanya give cute poses to the paps0:41

Janhvi, Sanya give cute poses to the paps

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV