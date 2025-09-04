Auger-Aliassime rallies past De Minaur to US Open semis

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
September 04, 2025 02:49 IST

Canadian scores second victory over a top-10 player at the US Open, having knocked out third seed Alexander Zverev in the last 32.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

IMAGE: Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime sent down 22 aces and 51 winners to topple eighth seed Alex De Minaur and enter his second major semi-final at the US Open on Wednesday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/Reuters

Felix Auger-Aliassime staged a grand recovery after losing the first set to beat Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5, 7-6(4) and enter the US Open semi-finals at the Arthur Ashe stadium on Wednesday.

Four years after entering his first major semi-final at the US Open in 2021, the 25th seeded Canadian sent down 22 aces and 51 winners to topple De Minaur after four hours, 10 minutes.

 

Auger-Aliassime, in his second major semi-final, will meet either defending champion Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti.

“It was just a lot of nerves today during the whole match; it wasn’t pretty at all times, but that’s what Grand Slam matches are,” said Auger-Aliassime, after his second victory over a top-10 player at the tournament, having knocked out third seed Alexander Zverev in the last 32.

“Somedays you won’t feel your best but I was willing to dig deep and do everything I can to stand here right now.

“It feels amazing. Four years ago… It feels like more. It was a tough couple of years but it feels great to be back in the semi-finals."

De Minaur, 26, has now lost all six of his Grand Slam quarter-finals. His dream of reaching a maiden major semi-final will have to wait until 2026. He struggled with his serve, hitting just 42 per cent of his first, with 11 double faults and made 43 unforced errors.

On the verge of falling two sets back, the Canadian won an absorbing 85-minute second set to draw level, and then held his nerve under pressure.

Both players hit two double faults in a tense fourth-set tie-break, but it was Auger-Aliassime who held firm to emerge triumphant.

