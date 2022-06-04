News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ruud's Road To French Open Final

Ruud's Road To French Open Final

By Rediff Sports
Last updated on: June 04, 2022 13:24 IST
Norwegian Casper Rudd is the first tennis player from his country to reach the final of any Grand Slam.

The 8th seed has had a fairly easy run to the final, save in the third round.

His campaign began by sending Jo-Wilfried Tsonga packing in a four setter.

Ruud followed it up with a straight set win over Emil Ruusuvuori.

In the next round, the 23 year old found a real challenge in Lorenzo Sonego as he held a 2-1 lead. The Italian pocketed the third set 6-1, but Ruud didn't give up as he kept pushing Sonego who couldn't maintain the intensity. Ruud then bagged the match in five sets.

Ruud then downed Hubert Hurkacz in four sets in the fourth round for a 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win.

In the quarters, Ruud battled past teenager Holger Rune 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 in an ill-tempered encounter between the young Scandinavians.

In the semis on Friday, Ruud rallied from a set down to beat Croat Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to set up a title clash against 13-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Do click on the images for glimpses of Casper Rudd's journey to the final at Roland Garros.

 

 

IMAGE: Casper Ruud plays a tweener during his opening match against Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Rudd plays a forehand return in his easy win over Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland, the first of two Scandinavian adversaries in the Norwegian's trek to the final. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ruud did well to quell a challenge by Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the third round. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ruud celebrates winning his fourth round match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ruud battled past Dane teenager Holger Rune for a spot in the semis.
Their respective parents later had a verbal spat of sorts about a dressing room clash between the two Scandinavians, this after Rune was reportedly rude to Ruud on court. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ruud rallied from a set down to win the match against Croatia's Marin Cilic. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

 

 
Rediff Sports
