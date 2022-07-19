News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Russia's Kasatkina announces she is gay

Russia's Kasatkina announces she is gay

July 19, 2022 05:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I believe it is important that influential people from sports, or any other sphere really speak about it.'

Russia's Daria Kasatkina reacts during her French Open semi- final against Poland's Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 2, 2022.

IMAGE: Russia's Daria Kasatkina reacts during her French Open semi- final against Poland's Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 2, 2022. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina announced on Monday that she is gay and found "living in the closet" impossible.

The 25-year-old, a semi-finalist at last month's French Open, said she was inspired to come out after Russian soccer striker Nadya Karpova revealed she was gay in a country where homosexuality is frowned upon.

 

"Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, fuck everyone else," Kasatkina told Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko after telling him that she has a girlfriend.

"I believe it is important that influential people from sports, or any other sphere really speak about it. It is important for young people who have a hard time with society and need support."

Russian lawmakers have proposed extending a ban on the promotion of "non-traditional" sexual relationships to minors to include adults as well.

Russia's existing "gay propaganda" law, passed in 2013, has been used to stop gay pride marches and detain gay rights activists.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Batra's former office at IOA raided by CBI
Batra's former office at IOA raided by CBI
What's So Special About This Pic?
What's So Special About This Pic?
World Athletics: Gebreslase wins women's marathon
World Athletics: Gebreslase wins women's marathon
LA28 announce key dates for Summer Olympics
LA28 announce key dates for Summer Olympics
India reports 2nd confirmed case of monkeypox
India reports 2nd confirmed case of monkeypox
Ballots cast to elect new President amid cross-voting
Ballots cast to elect new President amid cross-voting
Nupur Sharma moves SC, seeks protection against arrest
Nupur Sharma moves SC, seeks protection against arrest

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

More like this

Shooting World Cup: Mairaj wins historic skeet gold

Shooting World Cup: Mairaj wins historic skeet gold

Will Neeraj breach 90m mark at World Athletics?

Will Neeraj breach 90m mark at World Athletics?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances