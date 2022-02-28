Russia-Ukraine war: Medvedev's top ranking under cloud

IMAGE: With the sporting world uniting in condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Daniil Medvedev's meteoric rise to the top could hardly have happened at a worse time for tennis. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Moscovite Daniil Medvedev reached the pinnacle of men's tennis when he became the ATP's world number one on Monday but what should have been a day of pride for Russian sport has been engulfed by the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev is only the third Russian man to top the standings and the first player outside the so-called "big four" of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to hold the top spot in 18 years.

But with the sporting world uniting its in condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Medvedev's meteoric rise to the top could hardly have happened at a worse time for tennis.

On Sunday the Ukrainian Tennis Federation urged the sport's governing body the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to immediately expel Russia and Belarus from the organisation and ban Russia from team and individual tournaments.

In a letter seen by Reuters, the Ukrainian federation described the actions of Russia and Belarus in Ukraine over the past four days as "unprecedented, cynical and bloody".

"Civilians are dying, including women and children; civilian infrastructure is collapsing ... This is a full-scale war that will push our country back decades," the letter said, adding that the goal of Russia's invasion was "extermination."

"Russia and Belarus do not have the right not only to hold international competitions on their territory, but also to participate in all ITF team and individual tournaments abroad," the letter continued.

In response the ITF said it had taken "swift action" to cancel all events in Russia indefinitely and that no ITF events would be held in Belarus for 2022.

"This is a fast-evolving situation; we are in active discussion with the ITF tennis family and the ITF Board to decide and align around our next course of action," it said.

"We stand united with the Ukraine and are working with the Ukraine Tennis Federation. Right now, our priority is the safety of the tennis players and the security of all those participating in our events."

Any restrictions on individual Russian players, while seen as unlikely, would cast doubt on Medvedev's participation at the next Grand Slam, the French Open in May.

Ahead of his coronation as world number one Medvedev took to Twitter on Sunday with a plea for peace.

"Today I want to speak on behalf of every kid in the world," he said. "They all have dreams, their lives are just starting, so many nice experiences to come...

"That's why I want to ask for peace in the world, for peace between countries. Kids are born with inner trust in the world, they believe so much in everything, in people, in love, in safety, in justice, in their chances in life.

"Let's be together and show them that's it true, because every kid shouldn't stop dreaming."

Medvedev's fellow Russian Andry Rublev, the world number seven, wrote "No War Please" on the lens of a TV camera on his way to winning the Dubai title last week.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

Four leading players from Russia and Belarus are on the entry list for next month's prestigious Indian Wells tournament in California. Women's world number two Aryna Sabalenka and world number 16 Victoria Azarenka represent Belarus.

Ukrainian athletes urge IOC, IPC to suspend Russia, Belarus

Athletes from Ukraine and other nations have called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend Russia and Belarus and ban their athletes from events immediately.

Ukraine's health ministry said on Sunday that 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since Russia's invasion of the country last week. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine, supported by Belarus, is a clear breach of the Olympic and Paralympic Charters -- a breach that must be met with strong sanctions," the athletes said in an open letter to IOC President Thomas Bach and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) chief Andrew Parsons.

The letter, released by the Global Athlete movement, which aims to empower athletes, said that Ukrainian sportspeople and their families in the country were in "grave danger" and it had been a challenge to speak to them as they were in bomb shelters.

It added that refusing to take swift action and suspend the National Olympic Committees of Russia and Belarus would send the wrong message.

"Your lack of action will send a message to every athlete in the world that you have chosen Russia and Belarus interests over athlete interests. Your legacy will be defined by your actions," the letter said.

The letter received widespread support, including from British former marathon runner Paula Radcliffe and Canadian former cross-country skier Beckie Scott.

The IOC has said international sports federations should either move or cancel sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus, while the IOC's executive said Russian and Belarusian national flags should not be displayed at international sports events.

BWF cancels events in Russia, Belarus

Badminton's world governing body (BWF) has cancelled all sanctioned tournaments in Russia and Belarus, it said on Monday, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian national flags must not be displayed and their national anthems not played at any BWF events. No other badminton tournaments will be allocated to Russia or Belarus until further notice.

"BWF will continue to monitor the situation closely and will proactively consult our international sport movement partners to discuss other options to potentially strengthen measures against the governments of Russia and Belarus," it said in a statement.

The governing body said it fully supported the International Olympic Committee urging sports federations to move or cancel sports events planned in Russia or Belarus.

"BWF stands in full solidarity with the entire international sports movement to call on all parties to stop acts of violence and to restore peace," it added.

Ukraine's health ministry said on Sunday that 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since Russia's invasion of the country last week. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Soccer's governing body FIFA said on Sunday that no international soccer matches will be played in Russia and the Russian flag and anthem will be banned from the team's matches abroad.

Poles criticise FIFA "first measures" over Russia

FIFA said on Sunday that Russia could continue to play matches albeit on neutral venues and only under the name 'Football Union of Russia' but warned the country could be excluded from competitions if the situation in Ukraine does not improve.

The announcements, which FIFA called "immediate first measures" were, however, swiftly criticised as insufficient by the head of the Polish Football Association.

Poland has said it will not play against Russia in their scheduled World Cup qualifying playoff on March 24 in protest at the invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

FIFA, who condemned the "use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine" said that no international soccer matches will be played in Russia and the country's flag and anthem will be banned from any of their matches abroad.

The global governing body said the national team would not compete as Russia but as the Football Union of Russia (RFU) and any 'home' games would be held with no fans on "neutral territory".

But Polish Football Association chief Cezary Kulesza criticised the FIFA stance and called for Russia to be expelled from the World Cup.

"Today’s FIFA decision is totally unacceptable. We are not interested in participating in this game of appearances. Our stance remains intact: Polish National Team will not play with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is," he wrote on Twitter.

"If FIFA's Human Rights Policy is more than just words on paper, now is the time to put it into effect, excluding the Russian Football Association from qualifying for the Qatar World Cup in 2022," he added in a statement.

The Czech Republic and Sweden, who are in the same play-off path as Russia and Poland, have also said they would not play against the Russians.

FIFA said it would try to find a solution with the three countries involved in the World Cup qualifiers.

"(FIFA) has already engaged in dialogue with all of these football associations. FIFA will remain in close contact to seek to find appropriate and acceptable solutions together," the statement said.

England's Football Association also said its national team would not play any matches against Russia "for the foreseeable future".

"Out of solidarity with the Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, The FA can confirm that we won’t play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future. This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football," a spokesman said.

However, FIFA's statement did offer the prospect of further sanctions.

"FIFA will continue its ongoing dialogue with the IOC, UEFA and other sport organisations to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a potential exclusion from competitions, that shall be applied in the near future should the situation not be improving rapidly," the statement said.

The International Olympic Committee urged international sports federations on Friday to either move or cancel events planned in Russia or Belarus. Russian troops entered Ukraine through Belarus when the invasion began on Thursday.

Ukrainian forces were holding off Russian troops advancing on the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said as the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two entered a fourth day.

German soccer club Schalke 04 cancels partnership with Gazprom

German soccer club Schalke 04 said on Monday they were cancelling their partnership with Gazprom ahead of schedule.

"Management and the supervisory board are in discussions with representatives of the current main sponsor, further information will be published in due course," Schalke said on Twitter.

The decision does not affect the club's financial capabilities, Schalke, who currently play in the German second tier following the relegation in the 2020-21 season, added in a statement.

The club had already said on Thursday they were removing the logo of Gazprom from their jerseys following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gazprom's UEFA Champions League sponsorship status is currently also in the balance.

Earlier last week, European governing body UEFA moved this year's Champions League final to Paris from St Petersburg where it was scheduled to be played at Gazprom Arena, home to Russian Premier League side FC Zenit.

Russia's gas giant, who sponsored Schalke since 2007, has been also announced as one of the sponsors for the next European Championship, to be played in 2024 in Germany.