Norway tells Russia 'do not want your participation'

IMAGE: A man walks past posters depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photograph: Spasiyana Sergieva/Reuters

The executive board of the Norwegian Ski Federation said on Saturday it does not want Russian athletes competing at upcoming World Cup races and world championships in Norway after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine this week.

Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running. The invasion has drawn widespread international condemnation, including in the sports world.

"Russia's violations of international law and attacks on the Ukrainian people demand international condemnation and sanctions," Norway's federation said in a statement.

"Sport is not detached from this and cannot remain passive to what is happening now."

"The Norwegian Ski Federation's message to Russia and Russian athletes is crystal clear - we do not want your participation."

Norway is set to host events in Alpine skiing, cross country skiing, ski jumping and Nordic combined over the next few weeks.

The federation added that it would follow up with the International Ski Federation (FIS).

On Friday FIS cancelled all remaining competitions of the 2021-22 season that were to be held in Russia.

But it said Russian athletes can continue to participate in its competitions, in line with International Olympic Committee recommendations for international sports federations.

While recommending that Russia's athletes be allowed to participate in events, the IOC urged federations to either move or cancel competitions currently planned in Russia or Belarus.

Norway is a powerhouse of skiing, topping the medals table at the Beijing Winter Olympics earlier this month with 16 gold medals and 37 medals in total.

Russian Olympic Committee athletes finished with six golds and 32 medals in all.

Poland FA and players refuse to play World Cup match with Russia

Poland will not play its soccer World Cup qualifier against Russia next month following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the president of Poland's Football Association, Cezary Kulesza, and players including captain Robert Lewandowski said on Saturday.

Kulesza said the association was in talks with its Swedish and Czech counterparts regarding playoff matches set for March to fill a slot for the World Cup.

"In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against Russian Republic," Kulesza said on Twitter.

"This is the only right decision. We are in talks with Swedish and Czech association to present a common position to FIFA."

Russia is scheduled to host Poland in the semi-finals of its strand of the World Cup playoffs on March 24 and, if its team advances, is scheduled to host either Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 in the Path B final.

Polish national team players also took to social media to express their support for the move.

"It is not an easy decision, but there are more important things in life than football," Kamil Glik, Mateusz Klich, Matty Cash and others wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian nation and our friend from the national team, Tomasz Kedziora, who is still in Kiev with his family."

National team captain Lewandowski wrote on Twitter: "I can't imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues."

"Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can't pretend that nothing is happening."

Poland and Serie A side Juventus' goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, whose wife was born in Ukraine, didn't mince his words on Instagram.

"I refuse to play against players who choose to represent the values and principles of Russia," he said.

"I refuse to take part in a sporting event that legitimates the actions of the Russian government."

Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic on Thursday released a joint statement, saying Russia should not be allowed to host World Cup qualifiers next month.

Poland, however, is the first to refuse to play Russia at all, risking effectively withdrawing from the World Cup which may be the last for Lewandowski and many other Polish players.

Swedish Football Association Chairman Karl-Erik Nilsson told Reuters on Thursday that playing a World Cup playoff match in Russia was "almost unthinkable".

"As it looks here and now, today, there is absolutely no desire to play a football match in Russia," he said.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.