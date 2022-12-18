News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ice Ice Baby! The Antarctic Ice Marathon...

Ice Ice Baby! The Antarctic Ice Marathon...

December 18, 2022 11:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: A runner participates in the Antarctic Ice Marathon, in Union Glacier, on December 14, 2022. Photographs: Mark Conlon/Antarctic Ice Marathon/REUTERS

Courageous runners braved snow and freezing temperatures this week for the Antarctic Ice Marathon, won by Ireland's Sean Tobin who organisers said clocked a record time on the continent.

 

The event, the 17th of its kind, took place on Wednesday at Union Glacier, with more than 60 competitors from 20 nations taking part. Organisers describe it as "the southernmost marathon on Earth".

IMAGE: Ireland's Sean Tobin celebrates winning the Antarctic Ice Marathon.

Tobin, 28, ran the traditional marathon distance of 42.195 kilometres (26.22 miles) in 2:53.33.

"You just sink (into the snow)... One turn I took, I just went completely legless and hit the ground. I was trying to get up and go again," Tobin said after finishing.

"I had to go deep inside myself (to complete the course)."



Race director Richard Donovan said Tobin had recorded "the fastest marathon ever run in Antarctica".

"I've never seen anything like it, to be able to run that fast in these kind of conditions," he said. "It's like running in sand... You can't really get a spring off it."



Becca Pizzi, from the United States, won the women's race with a time of 4:24.15.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
In Messi's hometown, hope builds ahead of WC final
In Messi's hometown, hope builds ahead of WC final
Has Magical Messi saved his best for last in Qatar?
Has Magical Messi saved his best for last in Qatar?
Argentina vs France World Cup final: The key battles
Argentina vs France World Cup final: The key battles
India records 176 fresh COVID-19 cases
India records 176 fresh COVID-19 cases
PIX: Australia vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2
PIX: Australia vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2
I like playing all formats for India: Kuldeep
I like playing all formats for India: Kuldeep
MP BJP leaders worry party may replace whole cabinet
MP BJP leaders worry party may replace whole cabinet

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Croatia proud of WC third place, expect bright future

Croatia proud of WC third place, expect bright future

Messi's 'Maradona moment' faces French final hurdle

Messi's 'Maradona moment' faces French final hurdle

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances