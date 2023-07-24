News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Satwik-Chirag's Groovy Celebrations!

Satwik-Chirag's Groovy Celebrations!

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 24, 2023 07:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stunned the top seeds at the Korea Open. Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/Twitter
 

Another triumphant story was written in Indian badminton as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty romped to a stunning comeback win over top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia.

Winning the men's doubles final at the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament in Yeosu on Sunday, Juy 23, 2023, the Indian doubles pair celebrated with the iconic Gangnam style dance!

SatChi have many titles to their name, including the Commonwealth Games gold, Thomas Cup gold and bronze in the World Championships.

After losing the opening game, they bounced back to clinch a stunning 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 win and add to their trophy cabinet.

With the win, SatChi extended their winning run to 10 matches. After converting the winning point, the duo broke into dance!

IMAGE: SatChi break into dance! Photograph: BAI Media/Reuters

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
'Now we are in the champion mindset'
'Now we are in the champion mindset'
'Indians Could Be World Champs'
'Indians Could Be World Champs'
'A phenomenal year for Indian badminton'
'A phenomenal year for Indian badminton'
PICS: India set for series sweep; WI need 289 for win
PICS: India set for series sweep; WI need 289 for win
Croatia down Switzerland to win Hopman Cup
Croatia down Switzerland to win Hopman Cup
Shubhankar secures best ever result!
Shubhankar secures best ever result!
Police get call about Goa-bound RDX-laden tanker
Police get call about Goa-bound RDX-laden tanker

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Satwik-Chirag rally from game down to win Korea Open

Satwik-Chirag rally from game down to win Korea Open

Satwik 'smashes' world record with fastest hits

Satwik 'smashes' world record with fastest hits

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances