Satwik-Chirag's Groovy Celebrations!

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stunned the top seeds at the Korea Open. Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/Twitter

Another triumphant story was written in Indian badminton as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty romped to a stunning comeback win over top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia.

Winning the men's doubles final at the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament in Yeosu on Sunday, Juy 23, 2023, the Indian doubles pair celebrated with the iconic Gangnam style dance!

SatChi have many titles to their name, including the Commonwealth Games gold, Thomas Cup gold and bronze in the World Championships.

After losing the opening game, they bounced back to clinch a stunning 17-21, 21-13, 21-14 win and add to their trophy cabinet.

With the win, SatChi extended their winning run to 10 matches. After converting the winning point, the duo broke into dance!