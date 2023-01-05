Rs 1 crore for each player if India wins Hockey World Cup

IMAGE: The 15th edition of the men's hockey World Cup will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29. Photograph: Naveen Patnaik/Twitter

Ahead of the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey World Cup 2023, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that each player of the Indian hockey team will get Rs 1 crore if they win the mega-event.

The 15th edition of the men's hockey World Cup will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29. Olympic bronze medallists India will take on Spain in their opening match on January 13.



Patnaik inaugurated the World Cup Village at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Complex in Rourkela.



The World Cup Village has been developed within a record nine months and flaunts 225 rooms with all amenities befitting the stature of the Hockey World Cup. The World Cup Village will house the teams and officials of the upcoming Hockey World Cup.



Chief Minister Patnaik interacted with the India's players, who are staying at the World Cup Village.



"Each player of Team India will be rewarded with Rs 1 crore, if our country wins World Cup. I wish the very best to Team India and hope they will emerge champions," he said.



The Indian players praised the Odisha government and thanked the chief minister for developing a holistic ecosystem for hockey.