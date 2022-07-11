News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Rooney to become DC United manager?

Rooney to become DC United manager?

July 11, 2022 13:23 IST
Wayne Rooney had been in talks with the US club for weeks, according to the reports on Sunday, and will replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who took charge after the departure of Hernan Losada in April.

IMAGE: Wayne Rooney had been in talks with the US club for weeks, according to the reports on Sunday, and will replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who took charge after the departure of Hernan Losada in April. Photograph: Paul Burrows/Action Images/File Photo

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has agreed terms to become the manager of Major League Soccer side DC United, multiple media outlets reported.

 

Rooney, who played for DC United between 2018-19, stepped down as manager of Derby County last month, ending a turbulent 17-month spell during which the English club were marred by financial trouble and relegated to the third tier.

Rooney had been in talks with the US club for weeks, according to the reports on Sunday, and will replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who took charge after the departure of Hernan Losada in April.

ESPN reported that Rooney would join up with the club once the final details were worked out and he had received a work visa.

DC United are second from bottom in the Eastern Conference with 17 points from 17 matches. They were thrashed 7-0 by Philadelphia Union in their last game.

Rooney scored 253 goals for Manchester United and won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with the club.

He joined Derby in a player-coach capacity in 2020 before being named manager the following year.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
