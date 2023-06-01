News
Ronaldo's injury blow caps off disappointing season in Saudi

June 01, 2023 15:15 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: No trophy for Cristiano Ronaldo in his first season in Saudi. Photograph: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the final matchday of the Saudi Pro League due to injury as his Al-Nassr team finished their season with 3-0 victory over Al-Fateh on Wednesday.

 

The Portuguese forward decided not to sit on the bench for the frustrating end to his first season in Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Nassr in January on a contract estimated by the media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($213.5 million).

The 38-year-old ended up with 14 goals in 16 matches, having played every minute of every league game barring a 1-1 draw with Al-Ettifaq last month, when he was taken off in the 84th minute, and Wednesday's final match.

Al-Nassr failed to win any titles this season and finished the league in second place, five points behind the champions Al-Ittihad.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
