News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ronaldo believes Saudi League has potential for top five

Ronaldo believes Saudi League has potential for top five

May 24, 2023 11:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring. Photographs: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

Portuguese soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo believes the Saudi Pro League he joined this season could in time become one of the top five leagues in the world.

The Portugal skipper joined Al-Nassr in January on a contract estimated by some media reports to be worth more than 200 million euros ($220.16 million).

Ronaldo has played in three of the world's top leagues with stints at Real Madrid in Spain's La Liga, Manchester United in the English Premier League and Juventus in Italy's Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The 38-year-old said the quality of the Saudi competition had improved even in his short time in it.

 

"We are much better and the Saudi league is getting better and the next year will be even better," he told Saudi SSC channel on Tuesday.

"Step-by-step I think this league will be among the top five leagues in the world but they need time, players and infrastructure.

"But I believe that this country have amazing potential, they have amazing people and the league will be great in my opinion," he added.

The Saudis do not lack ambition and a source told Reuters earlier this month that Riyadh club Al-Hilal had made a formal offer to secure the services of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo's rival for the title of best player of his generation.

Ronaldo scored a stunning winner on Tuesday as Al-Nassr fought back to beat visitors Al-Shabab 3-2 and put Al-Ittihad's Saudi Pro League title celebrations on hold.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
That Man Jadeja!
That Man Jadeja!
Why Did Dhoni Waste Time?
Why Did Dhoni Waste Time?
Ziva Steals The Show Again
Ziva Steals The Show Again
19 Oppn parties to boycott new Parliament inauguration
19 Oppn parties to boycott new Parliament inauguration
They Showed India To The World
They Showed India To The World
Is Go First fit to resume flight? DGCA audit to decide
Is Go First fit to resume flight? DGCA audit to decide
Pre-Season, management key to CSK's triumph: Gaikwad
Pre-Season, management key to CSK's triumph: Gaikwad

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Hardik Has A Lot To Learn From Thala

Hardik Has A Lot To Learn From Thala

'M S Dhoni cried that day'

'M S Dhoni cried that day'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances