Ronaldinho to celebrate Durga Puja in Kolkata!

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho confirmed his maiden visit to Kolkata later this month to promote football and also take part in the Durga Puja festival.

For the three-time Ballon d'Or winner, this will be his first visit to the football-crazy Kolkata, which has hosted many legends of the world sport, including Pele, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.



"I will be making my maiden trip to Kolkata this mid October and will participate in many charitable activities including visiting my R10 Football academy where I will interact with kids at Merlin Rise. Will also see the many cultural aspects and be part of the Durga Puja Festivities by visiting Shree Bhumi Sporting, Ahirtola Yuvak Brindo, Baruipur, Green Park and Rishra," the 43-year-old said on his official Facebook page.



"I know Kolkata has a huge number of Brazil fans and I am very excited to meet them," he added.



The Brazilian said he is looking forward to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.



"It would be a huge honour to meet the Honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal and gift her a jersey. I know cricket is very popular and this time I want to learn cricket from Bengal's 'Dada' (Ganguly).



"I would also interact with sponsors and many felicitation programs and promote the beautiful game. Let the Samba Magic begin this Durga Puja... Ami tomader bhalo bhashi (I love you all)," he added.



The Brazilian is expected to arrive on October 16 and will be in the Kolkata for two days before heading to Dhaka.



Besides playing a charity football match, the 2002 World Cup winner will interact with trainees in a football academy and will also unveil Durga Puja pandals across the city.