Ronaldo mania! Fans storm pitch, coach demands action

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as a pitch invader tries to take a picture. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Portugal boss Robert Martinez expressed concerns about players' security after several spectators got onto the pitch to seek a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo during and immediately after Portugal's 3-0 win over Turkey in Dortmund on Saturday.

Portugal captain Ronaldo posed for a selfie with a young boy with around 20 minutes left to play, but five others later made it on to the pitch in an apparent attempt to take a picture with a visibly unhappy Ronaldo.

IMAGE: Young pitch invader takes a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo. Photograph: Carmen Jaspersen/Reuters

Man of the match Bernardo Silva brushed off the incidents, saying it was "the price we pay for being so recognised in the world of football and having a player like him (Ronaldo) with us".

Martinez, however, said the pitch invasions left the players exposed and should have been prevented by security staff.

"It's a concern because today we were lucky that the intentions of the fans were good," he told reporters.

"I think we all love a fan that recognises that big star and the big icons ... but you can understand that there is a very, very difficult moment if those intentions are wrong."