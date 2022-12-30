News
RIP Pele: 'The most divine of footballers and joyous of men'

December 30, 2022 01:35 IST
IMAGE: Brazilian soccer legend Pele is the only man to win the World Cup three times as a player. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Brazil soccer great Pele died on Thursday, aged 82, after a long battle with cancer.

Following are some reactions to his death:

BRAZIL STRIKER NEYMAR

Before Pele, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pele football was just a sport. Pele has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially: He gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone but his magic remains. Pele is FOREVER!!

 

ARGENTINA CAPTAIN LIONEL MESSI

Rest in peace, @pele.

PORTUGAL CAPTAIN CRISTIANO RONALDO

My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere "goodbye" to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pele

BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL CONFEDERATION

"Pele was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time. The King of Soccer was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil, never afraid of any difficulty. A black, poor boy born in Tres Coracoes, Pele showed us that there is always a new path. He promised his father he would win a World Cup and he won us three, in addition to scoring 95 goals in 113 games with Brazil's national team. The King gave us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy. Thank you, Pele."

FORMER ENGLAND PLAYER GARY LINEKER

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele.

BRAZIL CAPTAIN THIAGO SILVA

Rest in peace 'Rei', God bless all his family"

PSG STRIKER KYLIAN MBAPPE

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING ...

LIVERPOOL FC

A legend, icon and true great of the game who will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Pele."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
