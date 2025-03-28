HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Real Madrid players face UEFA inquiry

Real Madrid players face UEFA inquiry

March 28, 2025 10:02 IST

Video footage showed several Real players dancing and making gestures towards the Atletico supporters, who responded by throwing objects from the stands.

Antonio Rudiger celebrates with Lucas Vazquez and Endrick after scoring the decisive penalty for Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg match against Atletico Madrid at Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, on March 12, 2025 

IMAGE: Antonio Rudiger celebrates with Lucas Vazquez and Endrick after scoring the decisive penalty for Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg match against Atletico Madrid at Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, on March 12, 2025. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

UEFA has opened an investigation into a possible breach of disciplinary regulations by several Real Madrid players at the end of their recent Champions League match at Atletico Madrid, European soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

The inquiry centres on allegations of improper conduct by Antonio Ruediger, Kylian Mbappe, Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Jr, UEFA said.

 

Real progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals on March 12 after a penalty shootout and celebrated in front of the crowd.

While UEFA did not detail the incidents under review, Spanish media reported that Atletico filed a complaint over the behaviour of Real's players during their celebrations.

Video footage showed several Real players dancing and making gestures towards the Atletico supporters, who responded by throwing objects from the stands.

Reuters has contacted Real for comment.

UEFA said it would provide more information in due course.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
