PIX: Chelsea, Aston Villa on course for Champions League

Images from Friday's Premier League matches between Chelsea and Manchester United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

IMAGE: Marc Cucurella heads the ball into the Manchester United goal to seal victory for Chelsea in the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London, on Saturday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Chelsea stayed in the hunt for a Champions League place next season with a nervy 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Friday, courtesy of a second-half goal from Marc Cucurella.

The Spain full back headed home from close range, turning in a cross from captain Reece James, who bamboozled the United defence with a twist and turn in the 71st minute.

"I knew I had space and time. I knew I put the ball in a good area, this guy was always arriving," James told Sky Sports, standing alongside Cucurella.James had hit the post in the first half with a stinging shot shortly after United defender Harry Maguire had the ball in the Chelsea net, only for VAR to rule it marginally off-side.

United had few other chances, and Chelsea were tense but dominant for most of the match.

The result lifted Chelsea to fourth in the Premier League above Aston Villa, who earlier beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, with one game left in the season for both sides.

IMAGE: Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Manchester United's Casemiro battle for possession. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

"The Champions League is where the club belongs, competing in the best competitions," James said.

The top five in the table qualify for the Champions League, which has been Chelsea's target since Enzo Maresca took over as coach at the start of the season.

Relieved Maresca and his bench as well players and fans celebrated wildly at the final whistle.

IMAGE: Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund is fouled by Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

It was the last home game of the season for Chelsea whose form has run hot and cold under since the Italian took over, and they circled the ground with a lap of honour before leaving the pitch.

Their last game is away to Nottingham Forest, who lie seventh and are still chasing qualification, next weekend.

United, whose target after a woeful season, is winning the Europa League final against Tottenham next Wednesday, are 16th.

Villa cruise past sorry Spurs

IMAGE: Ezri Konsa scores Aston Villa's first goal against Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park, Birmingham. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

High-flying Aston Villa comfortably dispatched Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to keep up their quest for more Champions League football and leave their wounded visitors focused on next week's Europa League final.

With Villa dominating possession in a party atmosphere for their final home game of the season, the breakthrough came in the 59th minute when centre-back Ezri Konsa whipped home after Ollie Watkins headed the ball into his path from a corner.

Midfielder Boubacar Kamara rifled home Villa's second in the 73rd minute to end the tepid resistance of Spurs, who hope to salvage an otherwise miserable season in Bilbao next week if they can beat Manchester United to lift the Europa League.

With one fixture left, Villa are on 66 points and fifth in the Premier League - the last qualifying berth for the Champions League. Chelsea are above them on goal difference after beating Manchester United also on Friday.

Manchester City are sixth on 65 points but with two games left.

Villa goal-scorer Konsa said his goal came from a corner routine the team had worked on during the week, setting them on their way for a remarkable eighth consecutive home win.

"I’m just glad that we managed to get the win on our last home game and give the fans something to cheer for," he said.

"We knew today was a must-win. We want to play Champions League football again. We had a taste of it this season, got to the quarters. For us as players, it’s the competition that you want to play in."

After suffering a 21st defeat in this season, Spurs sit a woeful 17th in the Premier League with 38 points, just above the bottom three already relegated sides.

IMAGE: Boubacar Kamara scores Aston Villa's second goal past Tottenham Hotspur's Antonin Kinsky. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Plagued by injuries, Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou at least had the pleasure of seeing his captain Son Heung-min, recently back, looking unscathed for the Bilbao clash.

"He is ready and available," Postecoglou said. It was important tonight and he feels like he is getting back to some rhythm."

Son was involved in the Londoners' best attacking buildups, but in truth they posed little danger. Villa enjoyed 69% possession and had 18 shots to Spurs' three even without showing their usual intensity.

The home side's Morgan Rogers nearly saw a glancing header tipped round by Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, Marco Asensio tormented the visitors with his footwork, and the ever-dangerous Watkins saw a low shot fly just past the post.