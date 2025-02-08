Ramanathan-Myneni stumble in final hurdle in Chennai

IMAGE: Chennai Open ATP Challenger runners-up Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni with title winnners, Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki and Kaito Uesugi on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sports India/X

Defending champions Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni of India had to be content with runners-up finish at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger doubles event after going down to Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki and Kaito Uesugi in in the title clash on Saturday.

The unseeded Japanese duo of Mochizuki and Uesugi broke the serve of Ramanathan and Myneni once in each set to emerger 6-4, 6-4 winners in an one hour and seven minutes contest.

This was the second ATP Challenger doubles title for Uesugi and Mochizuki. Mochizuki won the Wimbledon boys singles crown in 2019.

In the singles draw, unseeded Swede Elias Ymer stunned top seed Billy Harris of Great Britain in two hard-fought tiebreaks in their first clash on the pro circuit.

In a match that featured no breaks of serve and lasted for over two-and-a-half hours, the 28-year-old Ymer served 10 aces and saved all seven break points against his serve to win 7-6, 7-6 and advance to Sunday's final.

His opponent will be Frenchman Kyrian Jacquet, who ousted Czech Dalibor Svrcina 6-4, 6-1 in the first semi-final.

Ymer will be gunning for his seventh ATP Challenger singles title, his first since winning in Pune in November 2018, while 23-year-old Jacquet will be hoping to win his second title on the ATP Challenger Tour.

Sunday's final showdown will be the first clash between Ymer and Jacquet on the pro tour.

Rajeshwaran shown the door at Mumbai Open

Young Indian tennis player Maaya Rajeshwaran's dream run came to an end as she went down in straight sets against Jil Teichmann in the semi-finals of the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series in Mumbai on Saturday.

The 15-year-old Rajeshwaran lost 3-6, 1-6 against Teichmann at the Cricket Club of India.

Wildcard entrant Rajeshwaran, who is coached by R Manoj Kumar, made it to the semi-finals, in what was her first senior tournament.

Teichmann set the tone in the first set early on, winning the opening four games. Rajeshwaran tried to regain her form, winning the next two games in a row but the experienced Swiss fought back well to pocket the first set 6-3 .

Teichmann continued to build on her momentum in the second set winning the first four games. Rajeshwaran's relentless efforts saw her claim the fifth game but she couldn't keep up with her opponent's consistent strong returns and eventually went down.

In the other singles semi-final, Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew eighth seed, stunned second-seeded Rebecca Marino of Canada 6-2, 6-2 to secure a place in the final.

Earlier in the day, Russian duo of Amina Anshba and Elena Pridankina, seeded second, stormed into the doubles final, having overcome a one-set deficit to defeat the fourth-seeded Italian pair of Nicole Fossa Huergo and Camilla Rosatello 4-6, 6-3, 10-3.

India's Prarthana Thambore will team up with Dutchwoman Arianne Hartono will play in the doubles final on Sunday.