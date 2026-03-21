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Home  » Sports » Rajesh Ramesh Dominates 400m at Indian Open

Rajesh Ramesh Dominates 400m at Indian Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 20:13 IST

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Rajesh Ramesh showcased his athletic prowess by winning gold in the 400m at the Indian Open, marking a significant achievement in Indian athletics.

Photograph: Francois-Xavier Marit/Reuters

Photograph: Francois-Xavier Marit/Reuters

Key Points

  • Rajesh Ramesh of Tamil Nadu wins gold in the 400m men's Race A at the Indian Open with a time of 45.26 seconds, surpassing his previous personal best.
  • Manu TS from NCOE Trivandrum secures second place in the 400m men's Race A, while Delhi's Amoj Jacob finishes third overall.
  • Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu claims victory in the women's 400m Race A at the Indian Open, clocking in at 53.31 seconds.
  • The Indian Open athletics event featured races divided into multiple groups for men and women across different age categories, showcasing emerging talents.
  • Several athletes achieved notable performances in U20 and U18 categories, highlighting the depth of talent in Indian athletics.

Tamil Nadu's Rajesh Ramesh stamped his authority in the season opening Indian Open, clinching 400m men's Race A gold here on Saturday.

Ramesh clocked 45.26 seconds, which was better than his personal best of 45.54 seconds posted in 2024.

 

Post the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ramesh was sidelined due to injuries but made a good comeback last year to clock 45.75 seconds, a season best.

Manu TS, representing NCOE Trivandrum, finished second in Race A with a time of 45.96 seconds while Delhi's Amoj Jacob won Race C with a time of 45.99 seconds, finishing overall third in the men's group.

The men's final race was divided into three groups - A, B C.

The women's final race was conducted in two categories - A and B.

Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu won the women's 400m Race A in 53.31 seconds. Rashdeep Kaur of JSW finished second with 53.62 seconds.

Vijay Kumari GK of Karnataka won Race B, stopping the clock at 53.55 seconds and was declared overall third in the women's 400m race.

Indian Open Athletics Results

Men: Rajesh Ramesh (TN) 45.26 sec, Manu TS (NCOE Trivandrum) 45.96 sec, Amoj Jacob (Delhi) 45.99 sec.

U20: 400m: Piyush Raj (Bihar) 47.11 sec, Sahil Malik (Uttarakhand) 47.28 sec, Edvin Mathew (Kerala) 47.65 sec.

U18: 400m: Sayed Sabeer (Karnataka) 47.73 sec, Thanish Vijay Gaddam (Maharashtra) 48.17 sec, Hariharan R (NCOE Trivandrum) 48.31 sec.

Women: 400m Vithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) 53.31 sec, Rashdeep Kaur (JSW) 53.62 sec, Vijay Kumari GK (Karnataka) 53.55 sec.

U20: 400m: Reshma (Uttar Pradesh) 54.84 sec, Isha Rajesh Jadav (Maharashtra) 55.46 sec, Dharani A (Tamil Nadu) 55.63 sec.

U18: Kashish Bhagat (Maharashtra) 56.46 sec, Nethra M (Tamil Nadu) 59.54 sec, Chaudhary Ashaben (Gujarat) 59.62 sec.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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