Nadal withdraws from Australian Open due to injury

Nadal withdraws from Australian Open due to injury

January 07, 2024 15:56 IST
IMAGE: Rafael Nadal made his comeback at the Brisbane International after spending almost a year on the sidelines with a hip injury Photograph: Rafael Nadal/Instagram

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the 2024 Australian Open with an injury after playing just one tournament following a long injury lay-off.

 

Nadal made his comeback at the Brisbane International after spending almost a year on the sidelines with a hip injury, sustained during his second round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald in last year's Australian Open.

He won his first two matches in Brisbane before losing to Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals on Friday, during which the Spaniard left the court on a medical timeout.

"Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news," he said on Instagram on Sunday.

"Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets matches. Therefore I m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest."

Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season.

"I really wanted to play in Australia and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive."

The Australian Open starts on January 14.

