Raducanu storms into 3rd rd; Fritz overpowers Kyrgios

Ruthless Raducanu storms into Cincinnati third round

IMAGE: Emma Raducanu delivered a dominating display. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Emma Raducanu stormed into the third round of the Cincinnati Open with a 6-0, 6-2 thrashing of Victoria Azarenka on Wednesday, signalling she will be well prepared for her US Open title defence.

For the second straight match Raducanu delivered a dominating display, the 10th seed needing just 62 minutes on centre court to dismiss the twice Australian Open winner from Belarus after thumping Serena Williams 6-4, 6-0 in the first round.

"I was playing a great match for sure and to play Vika I had to stay focused throughout," said Raducanu in a post-match on court interview. "In the second set I could feel the important moments and a couple of turning points that could have made the second set really difficult.

"I am really pleased with how I dug in and serving it out in that last game was really difficult."

Raducanu, who has not won a tournament since capturing last year's title at Flushing Meadows as a 150th-ranked qualifier, appears to again be hitting her stride with the season's final Grand Slam running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11 in New York.

After committing just one unforced error in her match against Williams, the 19-year-old Briton was again firing on all cylinders as she raced out to 6-0 4-0 lead before Azarenka, twice a winner of the event, was able to hold serve and avoid the embarrassment of a double-bagel exit.

Looking every bit like the player who stunned the tennis world a year ago with her magical run in Flushing Meadows, Raducanu had all parts of her game working, laying down five aces and unleashing a barrage of returns and flurry of winners.

Raducanu next takes on American seventh seed Jessica Pegula.

Fritz overpowers Kyrgios in Cincinnati

IMAGE: Taylor Fritz celebrates winning his match against Nick Kyrgios. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Taylor Fritz blasted his way to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Australian Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday and a place in the Cincinnati Open third round.

In a clash of big servers, it was the American number one who came out on top, sending down 16 aces against a misfiring Kyrgios who hit just seven and offset most of those with six double faults.

The 11th-seeded Fritz needed just 51 minutes to condemn Australian Kyrgios to his second defeat since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Such was Fritz's domination on serve that Kyrgios could not muster a single break opportunity the entire match while the 24-year-old American converted three of his seven chances.

"It feels great to have my game come together today," said Fritz. "That’s the kind of match I really needed to give me a lot of confidence going into the next match, going to the U.S. Open, a lot of things are clicking for sure."

Fritz will next meet Russian sixth seed Andrey Rublev who ground out a 6-7(7), 7-6(3), 6-2 win over Italy's Fabio Fognini.

Fourth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas sailed into the third round with a business like 6-3, 6-4 victory over Serbian Filip Krajinovic while eighth-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz, runner-up in Montreal on Sunday, lost to his doubles partner this week, big-hitting American John Isner, 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 6-2.

It was a good day for Canada with both seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov picking up victories.

Auger-Aliassime cruised past Australian Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-2 while Shapovalov rallied for 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over in-form American Tommy Paul to register back-to-back victories for the first time since May.

In an all-British clash, ninth seed Cameron Norrie fought back to beat former world number one Andy Murray 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Injured Halep withdraws from Cincinnati Open

Twice major champion Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a thigh injury, the WTA said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Romanian was set to face Veronika Kudermetova in the second round and the Russian will receive a walkover into the round of 16.

Halep recently won Canadian Open, putting her back in the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time in a year. She is now ranked sixth.

Venus Williams, Thiem handed US Open wildcards

Former U.S. Open champions Venus Williams and Dominic Thiem were handed wildcard entries into this year's final Grand Slam tournament, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Wednesday.

Other Americans, along with Williams, getting Flushing Meadows wildcards were former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, CoCo Vandeweghe, Elizabeth Mandlik, Peyton Stearns and 17-year-old Eleana Yu.

American men gaining direct entry into the main draw via wildcards include Sam Querrey, Emilio Nava, JJ Wolf, Ben Shelton and Learner Tien.

This year's tournament will run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11.

The 42-year-old Williams, twice champion at Flushing Meadows, returns to the U.S. Open for the first time since 2020. Her sister Serena, the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, could bring the curtain down on her remarkable career in New York.

Serena Williams announced her forthcoming retirement last week in Toronto, saying she was "evolving away from tennis", although she has not specifically said the U.S. Open will be her final tournament.

Coming back from an ankle injury that has sidelined her for much of the season, Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open winner, has seen her world ranking drop from number four to its current 412 and she has not competed at the U.S. Open since 2020.

Austrian Thiem, who rallied from two sets down against Alexander Zverev to win the 2020 U.S. Open, is also returning from a long injury layoff that has seen his world ranking drop to 228.