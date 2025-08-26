PT Usha's Son Vignesh Ties the Knot

IMAGE: ‘A proud moment’: PT Usha’s son marries Krishna in stunning ceremony. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Adv Nivedida/X

India’s sprint legend and ‘Payyoli Express’ PT Usha, now president of the Indian Olympic Association, had a proud family moment as her son, Dr. Vignesh, tied the knot with his longtime partner, Krishna, on Monday August 25.

IMAGE: MP Ajay Bhatt congratulates the newlyweds in Kochi. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ajay Bhatt/X

The wedding was held in a lavish ceremony at Le Meridien Hotel, Kochi.

Vignesh, who is a sports medicine doctor at the Usha School of Athletics, looked elegant in a beige kurta, dhoti, and scarf, while the bride, Krishna — daughter of Ashok Kumar and Shini from Kochi — stunned in a traditional Kanjivaram saree.

IMAGE: Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shares a moment with the newlyweds. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sarbananda Sonowal/X

Usha expressed her joy, calling it a proud moment as her son begins this new journey.