PT Usha's Son Vignesh Ties the Knot

India’s sprint legend and ‘Payyoli Express’ PT Usha, now president of the Indian Olympic Association, had a proud family moment as her son, Dr. Vignesh, tied the knot with his longtime partner, Krishna, on Monday August 25.
The wedding was held in a lavish ceremony at Le Meridien Hotel, Kochi.
Vignesh, who is a sports medicine doctor at the Usha School of Athletics, looked elegant in a beige kurta, dhoti, and scarf, while the bride, Krishna — daughter of Ashok Kumar and Shini from Kochi — stunned in a traditional Kanjivaram saree.
Usha expressed her joy, calling it a proud moment as her son begins this new journey.