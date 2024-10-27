News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » 'Phenomenal feat': Modi hails Arjun Erigaisi

'Phenomenal feat': Modi hails Arjun Erigaisi

Source: PTI
October 27, 2024 12:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Arjun Erigaisi

IMAGE: Arjun Erigaisi became only the second Indian player to cross the 2800 mark, after five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand. Photograph: Arjun Erigaisi/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed as a 'phenomenal feat' Arjun Erigaisi crossing the 2800 mark in live chess ratings, saying that in addition to being a great personal milestone, it will also inspire many more youngsters to play chess and shine on the global stage.

Erigaisi became only the second Indian player to cross the 2800 mark, after five-time

World champion Viswanathan Anand.

 

The 2800 club is a rarefied one. Only 14 players in history have crossed 2800 Elo in published ratings.

"Congratulations to Arjun Erigaisi for crossing the 2800 mark in live chess ratings! This is a phenomenal feat. His exceptional talent and perseverance make our entire nation proud," Modi said in a post on X.

"In addition to being a great personal milestone, it will also inspire many more youngsters to play chess and shine on the global stage. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Olympiad gold-medallist Vantika's next big move!
Olympiad gold-medallist Vantika's next big move!
'Chess has always lacked a bit of professionalism'
'Chess has always lacked a bit of professionalism'
A Chess Champion's Mom Moment
A Chess Champion's Mom Moment
'Rohit needs to be careful of T20 thinking in Tests'
'Rohit needs to be careful of T20 thinking in Tests'
9 injured in stampede at Mumbai's Bandra station
9 injured in stampede at Mumbai's Bandra station
'Canada ignored India's warning on organised crime'
'Canada ignored India's warning on organised crime'
Not all is resolved: Jaishankar on LAC agreement
Not all is resolved: Jaishankar on LAC agreement

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

Arjun Erigaise reigns supreme at WR Chess Masters

Arjun Erigaise reigns supreme at WR Chess Masters

'An Army To Shake Up The World Of Chess'

'An Army To Shake Up The World Of Chess'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances