President, PM congratulate badminton team

August 03, 2022 10:46 IST
Badminton team

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAI Media/Twitter

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday congratulated the Indian badminton mixed team for clinching silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The defending champions India lost to Malaysia 1-3 in the gold medal match on Tuesday.

PV Sindhu helped India bounce back after Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the first match. However, the defeats of Kidami Srikanth, and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand dethroned India as reigning champions.

 

"Congratulations to the members of the Indian badminton team for winning the silver medal in the Mixed Team Event #CommonwealthGames. The skills, team work and fighting spirit displayed by them are remarkable. I convey my appreciation to all the players," the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Badminton is among the most admired sports in India. The Silver medal in the CWG will go a long way in making the game even more popular and ensuring more people pursue it in the times to come."

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Badminton Association of India (BAI) president and Chief Minister of Assam, said: "Congratulations to the Indian badminton team for winning silver in #CommonwealthGames. The entire team's strong campaign in their efforts to defending the title is really appreciable. My best wishes for the players' individual matches."

