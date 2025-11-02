HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pramod-Sukant, Nitesh, Manisha win golds at Indonesia Para-Badminton

Pramod-Sukant, Nitesh, Manisha win golds at Indonesia Para-Badminton

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
November 02, 2025 19:50 IST

Para shuttler Pramod Bhagat

IMAGE: Tokyo Paralympics champion Pramod Bhagat teamed up with Sukant Kadam to win the men's doubles SL3-SL4 gold at the Indonesia Para-Badminton International. Photograph: ANI

India's para-badminton contingent shone brightly at the Indonesia Para-Badminton International, the pair of Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam, and four others clinching gold medals across categories to cap a dominant campaign.

Tokyo Paralympic champion Pramod teamed up with Sukant to win the men's doubles SL3-SL4 gold, defeating Indonesia's Dwiyoko and Setiawan 21-16, 21-12.

"It's an incredible feeling to win gold with Sukant after such a demanding tournament. Every medal reflects our hard work and the pride of representing India,” Bhagat said after their triumph.

 

Kadam added, “Our connection on court was strong all week. Beating the local pair for gold shows the level we are now playing at. This win gives us great momentum for the season ahead.”

India's dominance extended to the SL3 and SL4 men's singles categories, where Nitesh Kumar and Sivakumar emerged champions after commanding performances throughout the tournament.

In the women's singles SU5, Manisha Ramdass produced a flawless display to secure gold, while in SH6, Sumathy Sivan added another gold to India's tally.

Pramod also added a bronze medal in mixed doubles, while Tokyo Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar earned a bronze in men's singles SH6 and a silver in mixed doubles SH6.

Krishna and partner Sumathy Sivan fought valiantly before going down to Indonesia's Subhan and Marlina, 13-21, 9-21 in the final.

Among others, Solaimalai (silver, SH6 men's), S Kumar (silver, WH1 men's), and Prem Kumar and Alphina James (silver, mixed doubles WH1-WH2) and Abu Hubaida and Prem Kumar (silver, men's doubles WH1-WH2) also won accolades for the country.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
