Unnati Hooda loses in semis as India's challenge ends

Unnati Hooda loses in semis as India's challenge ends

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 02, 2025 17:57 IST

Unnati Hooda

IMAGE: Unnati Hooda was beaten by Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the women's singles semi-finals at the Hylo Open. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rising shuttler Unnati Hooda suffered a straight-game loss against top-seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the women's singles semi-finals to draw curtains on India's campaign at the US$ 475,000

Hylo Open, in Saarbrucken, Germany.

The 18-year-old from Rohtak was impressive this week but she couldn't match the speed and accuracy of Wardani, losing 7-21, 13-21 in a 35-minute contest on Saturday.

 

Unnati was part of the Indian team that won its first-ever medal -- a bronze -- at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships in Guwahati earlier last month.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
