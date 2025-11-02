Unnati Hooda loses in semis as India's challenge ends

IMAGE: Unnati Hooda was beaten by Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the women's singles semi-finals at the Hylo Open. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rising shuttler Unnati Hooda suffered a straight-game loss against top-seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in the women's singles semi-finals to draw curtains on India's campaign at the US$ 475,000

Hylo Open, in Saarbrucken, Germany.The 18-year-old from Rohtak was impressive this week but she couldn't match the speed and accuracy of Wardani, losing 7-21, 13-21 in a 35-minute contest on Saturday.

Unnati was part of the Indian team that won its first-ever medal -- a bronze -- at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships in Guwahati earlier last month.