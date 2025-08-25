Players not disturbed by ISL troubles, says Jamil

'They know that when they go inside (the pitch), they have a job to do. So, there is no excuse.'

IMAGE: Indian football team Head Coach Khalid Jamil at a press conference on Monday. Photograph: AIFF

India's new head coach Khalid Jamil on Monday played down the chatter around non-availability of some top players in the national camp for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup and asserted that the team is ready for the challenge.

Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant refused to release their seven players for the camp, saying it was not mandatory for them to do so as the tournament did not fall in the FIFA international window.

Jamil, who succeeded Spaniard Manolo Marquez at the helm of affairs, was left to pick his final 23-member squad from 29 who attended the camp.

"Talking about the difficulty, some clubs are not releasing players because of some reasons. We are coming from off-season also. So whoever is available, we have to deal with them," Jamil said during his first press conference as India head coach here.

"It is a big challenge for me. And the players who are with me, I have never felt any difficulty. Whatever I want, I have got. So, for me, it's time to deliver and give our best. I am talking about the players. Everybody's attitude is very good."

Asked if the players in the national camp were being affected by the uncertainty over the ISL's future after the top-tier league was put on hold by the organisers FSDL, Jamil said they were professionals and know how to handle situations.

"I never felt that they were having a disturbed mind. They know that when they go inside (the pitch), they have a job to do. So, there is no excuse. Everybody is working hard, that is the good point. I am getting full support from everybody, players and AIFF top brass.

"Moreover, we still have players like Sandesh Jhinghan, Gurpreet Sandhu, Anwar Ali, they are all very good. The new players, their attitude is also very good.

"And the camp I have conducted, I never felt like that the team is weak. So, I have not missed anything. I think the players who are with me, they are very good."

Placed in Group B of the CAFA Nations Cup, India face co-host Tajikistan on August 29 in Hisor, Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan on September 4. The third-place match and the final will be played on September 8 in Hisor and Tashkent (Uzbekistan) respectively.

The national camp began in New Delhi on August 16 with just 22 players as the remaining were playing in the Durand Cup which ended on August 23. Seven other players joined later.

"Some players were not available and we are choosing whoever is fit. We don't want to make any possible mistakes in this match. There was some problem.

"As of now, I am thinking about this tournament only. The players have to be mentally strong. They must believe in themselves and play as a team. That is the first motto for me."

After the CAFA Nations Cup, Jamil will face a sterner test as India play Sungapore home and away on October 9 and 14 in the Asian Cup qualifiers. The Indian team is currently in a difficult position in its bid to qualify for the continental showpiece.

"My focus now is on this tournament. This is the first step. After this, we will see. For the next three-four matches (of Asian Cup qualifiers till March 2026), there is still time.

"This tournament is a very good preparation for the next three matches (of Asian Cup qualifiers). We will play against stronger and quality teams (at CAFA Nations Cup). And we have to see where we can improve so that we can qualify (for the 2027 Asian Cup)."