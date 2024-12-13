News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » PKL: Raiders Devank, Ayan star in Patna Pirates's win

PKL: Raiders Devank, Ayan star in Patna Pirates's win

Source: PTI
December 13, 2024 23:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PKL

IMAGE: Devank started things off for Patna Pirates and, along with Ayan. Photograph: PKL/X

Raiders Devank and Ayan produced superb performances as Patna Pirates outwitted a spirited Tamil Thalaivas 42-38 in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Pune on Friday.

Devank secured 12 points and Ayan got 13 to help Patna Pirates win the match. Shubham Shinde also registered a High 5.

For Tamil Thalaivas, who are on the verge of being knocked out of the play-offs race, Moein Shafaghi scored 11 points and Sachin bagged 8.

Devank started things off for Patna Pirates and, along with Ayan, helped the team race to a 3-point lead within the first few minutes.

Patna Pirates dominated the early exchanges, and Tamil Thalaivas were under pressure. Ayan and Devank were doing the heavy lifting for Patna Pirates, but a combined defensive effort helped reduce the deficit.

 

Devank was scoring raids in a hurry, and midway through the first half, Patna Pirates inflicted an ALL OUT which extended the lead to 7-points.

Moein Shafaghi and the defensive unit, though, were looking to mount a comeback. Sachin was chipping in with a few crucial raids as well. At the half-time break, Patna Pirates led 20-15.

Early in the second half, Nitesh Kumar's quick raid accounted for Ayan and Tamil Thalaivas threatened to turn the game on its head.

But Deepak's three-point raid kept Patna Pirates in the box seat. That brought Devank back on the mat and he landed a three-point raid as well. In the process, he completed his 14th Super 10, and gave his side a 10-point lead.

Sachin though had picked up the baton from his defence, and led the fightback for Tamil Thalaivas.

At the half-hour mark, with the deficit at 4 points, Tamil Thalaivas were in the ascendency and had successfully kept Patna Pirates' star raiders Devank and Ayan at bay.

It was left to Ayan to counter attack for Patna Pirates, and in the process, he too completed his Super 10.

Tamil Thalaivas landed an ALL OUT moments later, with Amir Hossein and Sahil Gulia holding fort in the defence.

Moein Shafaghi too registered his Super 10, but Patna Pirates continued to hold the lead. With just over 4 minutes in the game, it was a 5-point lead. Eventually, Patna Pirates held on and walked off with the win.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Gukesh has summitted the highest peak'
'Gukesh has summitted the highest peak'
PIX: Gukesh's Golden Moment!
PIX: Gukesh's Golden Moment!
Carlsen's blunt message to Gukesh...
Carlsen's blunt message to Gukesh...
ISL: Jamshedpur seal thrilling victory over Punjab FC
ISL: Jamshedpur seal thrilling victory over Punjab FC
India's forex reserves drop by $3.23 bn to $654.85 bn
India's forex reserves drop by $3.23 bn to $654.85 bn
Woman gang-raped on Assam temple premises; 8 held
Woman gang-raped on Assam temple premises; 8 held
BEST bus was at 46 kmph when it ploughed into crowd
BEST bus was at 46 kmph when it ploughed into crowd

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
'I Was Not Sleeping Properly'
'I Was Not Sleeping Properly'
Ding Lost Deliberately: Russia
Ding Lost Deliberately: Russia

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances