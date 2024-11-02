PKL: Pirates rally late, overcome Yoddhas in thriller

IMAGE: Action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates in Hyderabad. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League IMAGE: Action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates in Hyderabad.

Patna Pirates made a remarkable comeback to beat UP Yoddhas 42-37 in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Hyderabad on Saturday.

For the Patna Pirates, the dynamic Devank was once again turned out to be the star with 11 points.

Along with Devank, the Patna Pirates also had Ayan scoring nine points.

For the UP Yoddhas, it was Gagan Gowda who top scored with nine points, while Hitesh registered a High 5 and Bharat bagged six points.

The contest turned on its head with five minutes to go in the half, as Patna Pirates inflicted an ALL OUT on the UP Yoddhas, which brought both teams to 15-15.

From then on, the three-time champions cranked up the intensity, and ended a well contested first half with the lead. At the break, Patna Pirates led 23-19.

Devank, Ayan and Shubham Shinde were pulling the strings for Patna Pirates, who despite all the pressure, managed to hold onto the lead.

For UP Yoddhas, Surender Gill, Gagan Gowda, Hitesh and Bharat were working well in sync, which was causing their opponents some concern.

At the half-hour mark, Patna Pirates led by three points, but it was still anyone's game.

The final phase of play saw Devank complete yet another Super 10, after which Patna Pirates landed an ALL OUT on UP Yoddhas as well. From the on, Patna Pirates, started to consolidate on their lead.

Eventually, Patna Pirates won the contest, and registered their third win of the season.