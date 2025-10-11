PKL: Bengaluru Bulls take down Jaipur Pink Panthers

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI
October 11, 2025 22:27 IST

IMAGE: Bengaluru Bulls, who have 14 points from 13 outings, remain fifth in the standings. Photograph: Pro Kabaddi League/X

Bengaluru Bulls were in fine form as they thrashed Jaipur Pink Panthers 47-26 in the Pro Kabaddi League at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

It was an all-round performance led by Alireza Mirzaian's Super 10 once again, but Yogesh's joint-career best of eight points, alongside Deepak Sankar's High Five played an equally important role in the win for the Bulls.

Alireza also completed a personal milestone, reaching 100 PKL raid points on the night.

A positive start from both sides set a tone to the match but it was the Bulls who took an early lead courtesy of the whole team's contributions.

Their early prowess was rewarded as an early 'all out' was inflicted on the Jaipur Pink Panthers, despite Vinay trying his hardest among the Pink Panthers' raiders. This meant that the first 10 minutes saw the Bulls take a 12-8 lead.

The second 10 minutes started with a brilliant tackle by Ali Samadi on Aashish Malik, but the Bulls' defence were on the front foot from the get-go. Sanjay successfully tackled Nitin Kumar in a do-or-die raid, before Akash Shinde won a bonus point.

In between, Ali Samadi got Satyappa Matti in an athletic raid, keeping his side in the match.

 

Ali Mirzaian, who completed 100 Raid Points in the PKL, received support from Aashish Malik. His raid got Aryan Kumar out, while in defence, Deepak Sankar trapped Ali Samadi in a successful tackle.

This all-round prowess from the Bulls ensured that the lead was with their side at 18-13 at the end of the first half.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
