PIX: Vondrousova Caps Off Comeback With Berlin Title

PIX: Vondrousova Caps Off Comeback With Berlin Title

June 22, 2025 19:49 IST

IMAGE: Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the Berlin Open trophy on Sunday. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova needed three sets to subdue Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu on Sunday and win the Berlin Open title, completing an improbable run to her first trophy since her London triumph two years ago.

The 25-year-old Czech, who had dropped to 164th in the world after an injury-plagued 12 months, was playing her first final since winning Wimbledon in 2023.

Berlin Open

IMAGE: Marketa Vondrousova and Wang Xinyu during the presentation ceremony. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

She was made to work hard for a 7-6(10), 4-6, 6-2 victory and even had to save six set points in the tight first-set tiebreak.

Her win comes a week before the start of Wimbledon where Vondrousova will now be a force to be reckoned with.

"Nice to see a full crowd. I really enjoyed the tennis week and the support," the Czech said after winning her third career title.

IMAGE: Marketa Vondrousova celebrates after winning the first set. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

"Congrats on a great week, you played an amazing match," she said, addressing Wang. "It was an amazing week we had everything we needed.

"I feel like it could not have been better for us here. We were all working really hard. We came here to try and win the first match. So very happy," Vondrousova added.

Wang, who had to battle through the qualifying process and then beat four top-20 players to reach her first-ever tour final, kept causing problems with her pinpoint accuracy as she fired repeated baseline winners.

IMAGE: Marketa Vondrousova returns a shot during the final. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Vondrousova's serve looked unbreakable until Wang earned her first break point in the seventh game, breaking Vondrousova who slipped and hurt her ankle on that point.

But the Czech came back to snatch the tie-break after the 23-year-old Wang had wasted six set points.

 

The 23-year-old showed few nerves in her maiden singles tour final and levelled after breaking her opponent once in the second set.

But Vondrousova, who beat Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the first round and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals in Berlin, raced back with two breaks of her own to go 4-1 up in the decider.

She then played a perfect service game at 5-2, with a superb dropshot, a crosscourt backhand winner and a powerful forehand that forced an error by Wang on match point number one.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
