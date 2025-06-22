India thump Australia in Four-Nation junior hockey

IMAGE: Amir Ali, who scored the third goal for India, in action during the match against Australia in the Four-Nation Tournament in Berlin on Sunday. Photograph: Hockey India

The Indian junior men’s hockey team registered a comprehensive 3-1 win over Australia in their second match in the Four-Nation Tournament in Berlin on Sunday.

Shardanand Tiwari (15th minute), Sourabh Anand Khushwaha (36) and Amir Ali (43) scored for the winners while Australia's lone goal was netted by Oliver Will (55).

India dominated the proceedings right from the beginning and found an early goal through Tiwari, who converted a penalty corner with ease, showing great composure and precision. Both teams fought hard and created opportunities in the first half but neither could capitalise on the chances that came their way.

After the break, India made amends by scoring back-to-back goals. Khushwaha extended the lead with a brilliant field goal in the third quarter before Ali buttressed the lead with another individual effort.

In the final quarter of the match, Australia managed to pull one back through Will.

The four teams in the fray - India, Germany, Australia, and Spain - will face each other in the round-robin tournament. The top two teams will qualify for the final.

India began their campaign with a loss, going down 1-7 to Germany on Saturday.

They will next play Spain on Tuesday.