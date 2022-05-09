News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Verstappen beats Leclerc to win first Miami GP

PIX: Verstappen beats Leclerc to win first Miami GP

May 09, 2022 09:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Red Bull's F1 world champion Max Verstappen blasted past Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on the ninth of the 57 laps to win the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. Photograph: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday, slashing Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc's overall lead from 27 to 19 points after five races.

 

Leclerc finished a fighting second, 3.786 seconds behind after starting on pole position, with Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz completing the podium at the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium.

The victory was the Dutch driver's third of the season, and second in a row, and he made it happen with a crucial overtake around the outside on Sainz at the start to seize second place before blasting past Leclerc on the ninth of the 57 laps.

IMAGE: Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium. Photograph: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Verstappen, who also made sure of the bonus point for fastest lap, had looked to be cruising to victory until McLaren's Lando Norris collided with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly and crashed on lap 41, triggering the safety car.

That allowed Leclerc to close the gap and get back into contention over the final 10 laps.

"It was an incredible Grand Prix," said Verstappen, who has won every race he has finished so far this season and was handed his winner's trophy by Dolphins NFL quarterback great Dan Marino. "(It was) very physical but I think we kept it exciting until the end."

The race drew a cast of A-list celebrities, sporting greats and a sellout crowd as Formula One basked in a wave of popularity fuelled by the Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive.

"It’s been insane. I’ve never known such interest, such passion and a huge, huge event," said Red Bull boss Christian Horner. "I think it’s been great for the American public to tune into Formula One. ... it’s been a great event and an exciting race in the end as well."

IMAGE: Charles Leclerc finished a fighting second, 3.786 seconds behind after starting on pole position. Photograph: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

What was a slow burner in the energy-sapping humidity provided some fireworks at the end with the safety car bunching up the field, putting Leclerc right on Verstappen's tail with five laps remaining.

"On the hard (tyres) we were very competitive and towards the end I thought I could get Max at one point but today they had the advantage in terms of pace," Leclerc said.

Verstappen's Mexican team mate, Sergio Perez, finished fourth, with Ferrari retaining the lead in the constructors' standings on 157 points to Red Bull's 151.

Perez, who lost speed with a sensor issue that the team fixed, tried to pass Sainz on lap 52 but overcooked his move, with the Spaniard forcing his way back in front and staying there despite the Mexican's fresher tyres.

IMAGE: Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took third place at the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium. Photograph: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

George Russell continued his record of finishing every race so far in the top five, with Mercedes team mate and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton sixth after a brief battle between the two.

Russell, starting 12th but helped by pitting during the virtual safety car phase and having the advantage of fresher tyres, passed Hamilton twice on track.

He handed back position after the first overtake because he had benefited from going wide but re-passed him immediately afterwards.

Valtteri Bottas was seventh for Alfa Romeo with Alpine's Esteban Ocon eighth in a stirring fight back after being unable to take part in Saturday's qualifying due to a practice crash that forced the team to change his car's chassis.

IMAGE: Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished in sixth place. Photograph: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Double world champion team mate Fernando Alonso was demoted to 11th place after receiving a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Gasly.

Alex Albon moved up to ninth and Aston Martin's Stroll 10th as a result of Alonso's penalty.

There was heartbreak for Mick Schumacher, who had been having his best race to date and looked like taking his first point in Formula One until he collided with Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel and team mate Stroll had both started from the pit lane after a fuel temperature problem stopped them from going to the grid.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
F1: Verstappen wins in Imola; Hamilton 13th
F1: Verstappen wins in Imola; Hamilton 13th
This F1 champ has struggled mentally, emotionally
This F1 champ has struggled mentally, emotionally
Lewis Hamilton plans to add his mother's surname
Lewis Hamilton plans to add his mother's surname
Mommy Dearest! Kajal, Priyanka, Pooja...
Mommy Dearest! Kajal, Priyanka, Pooja...
War Is Not Child's Play
War Is Not Child's Play
Savarkar's photo in Kerala temple festival sparks row
Savarkar's photo in Kerala temple festival sparks row
Teenager Alcaraz creates history with Madrid Open win
Teenager Alcaraz creates history with Madrid Open win

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

PIX: F1 swerves Hamilton ban on piercings, jewellery

PIX: F1 swerves Hamilton ban on piercings, jewellery

Audi, Porsche to join F1

Audi, Porsche to join F1

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances