PIX: Sabalenka raises the bar for trophy photoshoots

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the 2023 Australian Open. Photograph: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

The big-hitting Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka overhauled Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Sabalenka lifted her first Grand Slam trophy ending a years-long wait in style as she extended her 2023 winning streak to 11 matches.

When the newly minted champion took the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup out for the traditional trophy photo shoot the next morning at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, the champion’s outfit was perfect for the occasion.

Resplendent in a glamorous pink dress and wearing high heels instead of her usual tennis pumps, Sabalenka took to a boat and glided around a lake with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup clutched firmly in hand.

She matched the capped-sleeve blouse and skirt featuring delicate floral frills with a pair of royal blue pumps.

Sabalenka brought out a range of poses during the shoot, from a few serious portraits to her signature playful peace signs and pouts.

“I like to pose, especially when you’re a Grand Slam champion,” she laughed. “I think this is the best morning of my life, everything is so beautiful.”

Check out more photos from Sabalenka’s delightful trophy shoot in Melbourne.