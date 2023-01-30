News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Sabalenka raises the bar for trophy photoshoots

PIX: Sabalenka raises the bar for trophy photoshoots

By Rediff Sports
January 30, 2023 15:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the 2023 Australian Open. Photograph: Kelly Defina/Getty Images

The big-hitting Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka overhauled Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

 

Sabalenka lifted her first Grand Slam trophy ending a years-long wait in style as she extended her 2023 winning streak to 11 matches.

When the newly minted champion took the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup out for the traditional trophy photo shoot the next morning at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, the champion’s outfit was perfect for the occasion.

Resplendent in a glamorous pink dress and wearing high heels instead of her usual tennis pumps, Sabalenka took to a boat and glided around a lake with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup clutched firmly in hand.

She matched the capped-sleeve blouse and skirt featuring delicate floral frills with a pair of royal blue pumps.

Sabalenka brought out a range of poses during the shoot, from a few serious portraits to her signature playful peace signs and pouts.

“I like to pose, especially when you’re a Grand Slam champion,” she laughed. “I think this is the best morning of my life, everything is so beautiful.”

Check out more photos from Sabalenka’s delightful trophy shoot in Melbourne.

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Djokovic whips Tsitsipas for 10th Aus Open crown
PIX: Djokovic whips Tsitsipas for 10th Aus Open crown
Djokovic hails 'biggest victory' after Aus Perfect 10
Djokovic hails 'biggest victory' after Aus Perfect 10
Tsitsipas' classy runner-up speech at Australian Open
Tsitsipas' classy runner-up speech at Australian Open
25 killed, 120 injured in suicide blast at Pak mosque
25 killed, 120 injured in suicide blast at Pak mosque
Oppn seeks discussion on Adani group in Parliament
Oppn seeks discussion on Adani group in Parliament
Probe into Dabholkar's killing complete: CBI to HC
Probe into Dabholkar's killing complete: CBI to HC
The RSS Has Never Been So Weak!
The RSS Has Never Been So Weak!

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

PIX: Sabalenka beats Rybakina to win Australian Open

PIX: Sabalenka beats Rybakina to win Australian Open

Sabalenka, the first 'neutral' Grand Slam champion

Sabalenka, the first 'neutral' Grand Slam champion

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances